Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Eddie Lee Bailey Sr.

Eddie Lee Bailey Sr. Obituary
Eddie Lee Bailey, Sr.

Nov. 17, 1927 - March 7, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Mr. Eddie Lee Bailey, Sr. was born November 17, 1927 in Hollygrove, AR, to the union of Leslie and Vernita Bailey. He married the love of his life, Rosie Burnette Taylor, on April 15, 1947 in Forrest City, AR. Out of that union they had 12 children.

His family relocated to South Bend, IN. He retired after 42 years at South Bend Lathe. Eddie established his own business, Bailey's Rubbish Hauling. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, landscaping, and bowling (he participated on several bowling leagues). He enjoyed sports and home improvement projects. He spent endless hours educating and nurturing his family and community. He was a pillar of the community known as “Granddaddy”. He was a member of Emmanuel Church of Deliverance, where he served on the Deacon board, and several other auxiliaries. He was a member of the Martin Luther King Senior Men's Club.

Eddie departed this life on March 7, 2019 at his residence after a brief illness, surrounded by loving children and grandchildren.

Eddie leaves to cherish his precious memories six loving daughters: Fines Bailey-Mosby (Maurice Mosby), Verda Bailey (Gregory Broadnax, Sr.), Barbara (Robert) Reese, Joyce (Roger) Giles, Katherine Bailey, and Cynthia (Edward) Thomas; two sons, Eddie L. Bailey, Jr. and Arthur L. Bailey all of South Bend, IN; one brother, Columbus G. Bailey of St. Louis, MO; three sisters-in-law, Lillian Taylor-Harrison, Daisy Winborn, and Viola Taylor; one brother-in-law, James Taylor all of South Bend, IN; a daughter-in-law, Anita Bailey of Indianapolis, IN, 21 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 52 great-great-grandchildren.

Eddie was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Rosie B. Bailey; two sons, Elvie Bailey and George Bailey; two daughters, Eddie Mae Bailey and Patricia Bailey; his parents, Leslie and Vernita Bailey; one sister, Viola Vaughn; two brothers, LaMarr Bailey and Jewel Bailey; two grandsons, Jamarr Broadnax and Brian Bailey; and great-granddaughter, Briana Bailey.

Eddie L. Bailey, Sr. will be greatly missed.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Pentecostal Cathedral with viewing from Noon to 1:00 p.m., at the The Cathedral.

Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.

www.Alfordsmortuaryinc.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019
