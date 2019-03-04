Eddie Lee Brown



Jan. 31, 1951 - Feb. 28, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Mr. Eddie Lee Brown, of Laurel Creek Drive, South Bend, IN, departed this life on February 28, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of South Bend, IN. He was born January 31, 1951 to Cleveland and Mary Brown, Sr.



Eddie worked for the U.S. Post Office five years before he started his own business. He started Eddycoat Electrostatic Painting in 1979-2013. Eddie and his brother John started it in 1979; his brother Chris joined the team in 1992. Eddie was a member of Greater Friendship Church.



Those family members who survive to cherish his memory include his wife, Zudie Brown; two sons, Lenell (Claudia) Brown and Demond Moore; five grandchildren, Michael Brown, Jordan Brown, Collin Brown, Damica Moore, and Tyliah Moore; one great-grandchild, Jacob Ochoa; six brothers, William (Andreanna) Brown, Clayton (Lisa) Brown, and Jessie (Robin) Brown all of Atlanta, GA, Levester (Karen) Brown of Dallas, TX, Johnny (Mickey) Brown and Chris (Kathy) Brown both of South Bend, IN; three sisters, Cleora Brown of Minneapolis, MN, Vera (Robert) Guest of Ackworth, GA, and Joyce (Maurice) Griffin; a sister-in-law, Doris L. Brown; a special brother-in-law, Terry (Sandra) Donaldson all of South Bend, IN, along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.



Services will be held at Greater Friendship Baptist Church on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., with viewing from Noon to 1:00 p.m.



Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.



Visit our webpage to send condolences: www.alfordsmortuaryinc.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 4, 2019