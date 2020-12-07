1/1
Edgar Allen
1927 - 2020
Edgar Allen

Oct. 22, 1927 - Dec. 2, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN -

Edgar F. Allen, 93, of Mishawaka, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Heritage Memory Care. He was born on October 22, 1927 to the late Walter Glen and Mary E. (Clark) Allen in Jasonville, IN. He married Phyllis Feltz Allen on May 15, 1949, and she survives. He was a Pastor for many years at Bremen, Logansport and Covington for 31 years, Assistant Pastor at Franklin and Bethel First Assembly of God and Intern Pastor at New Life. He proudly served in the United States Army.

Edgar is survived by his loving wife Phyllis; two daughters, Judith (Larry) Lund and Karen (Phillip) Curtis; and his sister, Ruth (Charles) Van Dusen.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three sisters, Juanita Smith, Gertrude Dickey, and Marilyn Allen.

Services for Edgar will be Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11AM at Journey Church Assembly of God, 12100 Adams Rd., Granger, IN 46530. Friends may visit on December 8, 2020 from 5PM-7PM at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561. Burial to follow funeral service in Chapel Hill Memory Gardens.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
DEC
8
Burial
Chapel Hill Memory Gardens
DEC
9
Service
11:00 AM
Journey Church Assembly of God
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
