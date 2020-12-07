Edgar Allen



Oct. 22, 1927 - Dec. 2, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN -



Edgar F. Allen, 93, of Mishawaka, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Heritage Memory Care. He was born on October 22, 1927 to the late Walter Glen and Mary E. (Clark) Allen in Jasonville, IN. He married Phyllis Feltz Allen on May 15, 1949, and she survives. He was a Pastor for many years at Bremen, Logansport and Covington for 31 years, Assistant Pastor at Franklin and Bethel First Assembly of God and Intern Pastor at New Life. He proudly served in the United States Army.



Edgar is survived by his loving wife Phyllis; two daughters, Judith (Larry) Lund and Karen (Phillip) Curtis; and his sister, Ruth (Charles) Van Dusen.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three sisters, Juanita Smith, Gertrude Dickey, and Marilyn Allen.



Services for Edgar will be Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11AM at Journey Church Assembly of God, 12100 Adams Rd., Granger, IN 46530. Friends may visit on December 8, 2020 from 5PM-7PM at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN 46561. Burial to follow funeral service in Chapel Hill Memory Gardens.





