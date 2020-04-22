|
Edgar Doyle Jones
Sept. 21, 1932 - April 19, 2020
PLYMOUTH, IN - Edgar “Doyle” Jones, 87, of Plymouth, passed away surrounded in love at 9:00am on Sunday, April 19 at the Mary B Home in Lakeville.
Doyle was born September 21, 1932 in Madisonville, Kentucky, to the late Edgar Givens and Callie Ira (Poole) Jones.
On April 28, 1951 in Springfield, Tennessee, Doyle was married to his beautiful bride, Robbie Nell Fox, in a joint ceremony with Doyle's sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Dickie Finley. The four of them remained close as the years passed by, with Doyle often calling Dickie his brother. That same year the newlyweds relocated to northern Indiana where he resided with Robbie for the remainder of their lives. They were married for 66 happy years.
He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was Honorably Discharged in 1954. Doyle retired from Interstate Glass in 1982 where he fulfilled many roles. During his years with Interstate, Doyle was well-respected and made many lifelong friends who remained a part of his life well after retirement. His son and three sons-in-law also worked at Interstate Glass following in his footsteps. He was a man of many hats (which he was usually wearing) - a true jack of all trades and gifted in many ways. To know him was to love him. His silly antics, loyalty, noble character, and kindness made an impression on each person he met along life's path.
Doyle enjoyed square dancing, bowling, camping, and motorcycle trips. But he also loved the simpler things in life: tinkering in his garage, yard sales, front porch sitting, country music shows, a good cup of coffee, and a little ol' hamburger. Above all else, Doyle adored his family. He especially enjoyed being “PawPaw” to his grandchildren.
Surviving are his children, Diana Wheat of Flowery Branch, GA, Carol (Mike) Bradley of Plymouth, Alan Jones of North Liberty, and Susan (Mathew) Good of Lakeville; six grandchildren, Lisa (Jay) Sapp, Charles “Chuckie” (Angie) Wheat, April (Jeff) Mink, Scott (Jenny) Bradley, Ashley (Drew) Henderson, and Lindsay (Darin) Cox; as well as twelve great-grandchildren, Dylan, Mara, Kailey, Shelby, Paige, Cassie, Maddie, Owen, Chloey, Eleanor, Emme, and Hope. He is also survived by his sister, Dorothy Sue Finley of Madisonville, KY and a brother-in-law, Michael “Mickey” Turner of Hopkinsville, KY.
Doyle was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, his son-in-law, Charles F. “Chuck” Wheat, and his brother-in-law, Richard “Dickie” Finley.
Due to the restrictions on social gatherings the family will have a private graveside service conducted by Pastor Darek Morris at the Fair Cemetery in North Liberty. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Plymouth Community Church Care Fund at 11802 Lincoln Highway, Plymouth, IN 46563. Palmer Funeral Home - Lakeville Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the Jones' family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 22, 2020