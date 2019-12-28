|
|
Edgar Reese
Aug. 23, 1941 - Dec. 25, 2019
BREMEN, IN - Edgar A. Reese, 78, born August 23, 1941, passed away on December 25, 2019 at 6:05 a.m., at the Signature Health Care facility in Bremen, Indiana. He was in the care of the staff, and surrounded by family.
Edgar was born in Plymouth, Indiana, and remained a lifelong resident of Marshall County. He married the love of his life, Patricia Carmichael on February 27, 1965. In June 1997, he retired from Ristance Wire of Bremen, Indiana. He was a respected veteran of the Korean War, where Edgar served in the United States Army. He was a proud member of the LaPaz American Legion #385 and #40/8. During his free time, he enjoyed gardening, loved to volunteer and help others. Friends and family knew him as a fun prankster, who loved his children and grandchildren. Edgar was never one for sentiment or religion, but if you meet him in Heaven, feel free to stop and have a cold one with him. He will likely be found with his beloved dog, Tiffany, joking around with past family and friends.
Edgar is survived by his wife, Patricia, daughters Angie (Tom) Wilson of Bremen, Janelle “Jenny” Reese of Bremen, Julie Reese of Bremen, and son David Reese of Bremen. He is also survived by his grandchildren Ashlee (Nick) Quintanilla, Breann Wilson and Patrick Reese as well as great-grandchildren Aelena and Ophelia Quintanilla. His sister, Judy Fish of Plymouth also survives. Edgar is preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Dorothy (Morrison) Reese, daughter Amanda “Mindy” Reese, and brothers David, Loren and Raymond “Bud” Reese.
Following his wishes, there will not be a service at this time. Well-wishers are encouraged to write a note of farewell or have a cold one in his honor.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 28, 2019