Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Bubb Funeral Chapel
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Edith J. McLemore


1918 - 2020
Edith J. McLemore Obituary
Edith J. McLemore

July 10, 1918 - Jan. 18, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Edith J. McLemore, 101, of Mishawaka, passed away during the afternoon hours of January 18, in her residence surrounded by her loving family. Edith was born in Killen, Alabama on July 10, 1918 to Charlie E. and Mary “Edna” (Couch) Smith. On November 5, 1933 she married the love of her life, Dillard W. McLemore in Killen, Alabama. He preceded her in death on July 27, 1992. Edith worked at Uniroyal in the fuel cell division for 27years. She enjoyed sewing and quilting, although her greatest joy came from being with her family.

Edith is survived by her daughters-in-law, Dale McLemore of Mishawaka and Martha McLemore of Elkhart; and her grandchildren, Don (Sheila) McLemore of Goshen, Douglas (Laura) McLemore of Marysville, TN, Roger McLemore of Granger, Dennis McLemore of Elkhart, Vicki Panting of Granger, and Greg McLemore of Granger. She was the great-grandmother of 16 and great-great-grandmother of 22. Edith was preceded in death by her husband; her two sons, Garry and Gerald McLemore, her parents, four sisters, and seven brothers.

Friends may visit with Edith's family on Wednesday, January 22 from 5:30 until 7:00pm in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka, and one hour prior to the service. A service celebrating Edith's life will be held in the funeral chapel on Thursday at 11:00am with Rev. Jay Winter officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger. Memorial contributions may be made in Edith's name to Currant Rd. Church of Christ, 56465 Currant Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 21, 2020
