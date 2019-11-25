|
|
Edith L. “Edie”
Weisman
June 6, 1935 - Oct. 5, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Edith L. (Edie) Weisman, 84, went peacefully to be with her Lord on Saturday, October 5, 2019. She had battled dementia of the Alzheimer's type for several years.
Edie was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 6, 1935. Her parents were Anthony and Else Weisman. She met David B. Weisman, her husband-to-be on the second day of school at Ohio Wesleyan University because they were seated next to each other (same last names) in alphabetical-seating Chapel. They were married in Cincinnati on June 29, 1957.
Edie and Dave have two sons, David A. (Tami Harris) and Mark A. Weisman (Kaitlin). Edie had aunts, uncles, and several cousins in Philadelphia, PA and in various cities in Germany.
Edie was a remarkable lady who engaged in many activities during her lifetime. She taught kindergarten in Saline, MI while Dave was in law school and then for many years in the South Bend schools. She served as a Deacon and Ruling Elder and taught kindergarten for approximately 40 years at Sunnyside Presbyterian Church. She also was very active in Hospital Volunteer activities, serving as President of the Auxiliary at Memorial Hospital and President of the Indiana State Hospital Auxiliary and also as a member of the Committee on Volunteers for the American Hospital Association. She was one of the two volunteers who established the first gift shop at Memorial Hospital and worked in the gift shop for many years. She also volunteered for years at Logan School for the Disadvantaged. She was a kind, laughing, sweet, and strong lady with strength of spirit and had a great love for people (and for football).
Edie was a member of Chi Omega sorority. She belonged locally to Tri Kappa, Service Guild, Chi Omega Alumni organization, and PanHellenic. She was an avid reader and belonged to several book clubs.
She and Dave were ardent Wolverines and attended all but ten Michigan football games, home and away, over a period of more than 40 years.
She will be missed by the many people she encountered over the years in her very busy life as a teacher and volunteer. She has been entombed at Riverview Cemetery in South Bend.
Edie's family wants to acknowledge and give heartfelt thanks to the staff at North Woods Village in Mishawaka, where Edie resided during the last 3 years of her life, and to Heart-to-Heart Hospice.
A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held TODAY Monday, November 25, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Sunnyside Presbyterian Church, preceded by visitation beginning at 5:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Edie's family suggests contributions in Edie's honor to Sunnyside Presbyterian Church, 115 South Francis Street, South Bend, IN 46617 or to Alzheimer's and Dementia Services, 922 East Colfax, South Bend, IN 46617.
Welsheimer Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 25, 2019