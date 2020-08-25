Edith M. Schmitt
Sept. 24, 1935 - August 22, 2020
NORTH LIBERTY, IN - Edith M. Schmitt, 84, of North Liberty, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, August 22, 2020 at the Center for Hospice - Elkhart.
Edith was born September 24, 1935 in North Liberty, to the late Howard and Rachel (Tiedge) Fullmer.
She graduated from North Liberty High School in 1953. She continued her education by taking business and management courses throughout her working career.
On July 11, 1987 in South Bend, she married William “Denny” Schmitt; he preceded her in death March 5, 2020.
Edith retired from Casteel Construction Corporation where she was the business manager. She also was past president of the Purchasing Management Association of South Bend. Previously, Edith was an officer at the St. Joseph Bank & Trust Co. in South Bend.
Surviving are her children, Dianna (Robert) Payne of North Liberty, John Ganger Jr. of Liberal, Missouri, Ronald (Vickie) Ganger of Walkerton, Donald (Teresia) Ganger of Walkerton, and Jeffrey (Jessica) Ganger of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Also surviving are her nine grandchildren; two brothers, Carl (Jeanette) Fullmer of Mishawaka and Martin Fullmer of South Bend, and a sister, Louise Umbaugh of Osceola.
Edith was preceded in death by her parents, husband, five brothers, and one sister.
Visitation will be from 3-7PM Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Palmer Funeral Home - North Liberty Chapel, 202 North Main Street, North Liberty, Indiana 46554.
Funeral services will be at 11:00AM Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 24955 Riley Road, North Liberty, Indiana 46554, with Pastor Vicki Blough officiating. Visitation will resume at 10:00AM until time of service.
Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in South Bend.
Memorial contributions may be given to Center for Hospice Care, 22579 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, Indiana 46516.
Online condolences may be directed to the Schmitt family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.