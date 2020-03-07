|
Edmay DeBruyn
Aug. 15, 1921 - March 03, 2020
GILBERT, AZ - Edmay DeBruyn, 98, of Gilbert, AZ and formerly of South Bend, IN, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Banner Baywood Medical Center in Mesa, AZ. She was born on August 15, 1921 in Malang, Indonesia to the late Maurice and Elvire (Flissinger) VanHelden.
On November 24, 1941 in Malang, Edmay married Hendrick DeBruyn, who preceded her in death on August 7, 1968. In 1943, Edmay, Henk and their son, Carl were held as prisoners of war in Indonesia by the Japanese until 1945. Their son, William, was born as the family was held captive. During that time, there were thousands of prisoners held in a total of 92 camps. Upon release, the family returned to Wateringen, Netherlands, where Edmay and Henk welcomed two more children, Ary and Edmay. They returned to Holland with their family, leading productive lives and enjoying family and friends.
Henk's longtime dream was to come to America, which was made possible in 1957 when the family all arrived by cruise ship. Edmay and Henk then made their home in South Bend where she worked as a seamstress at Benton's and Newman's ladies' stores. It was a difficult transition for a couple with four children, but they worked hard and made a wonderful home for their family.
After her husband's passing, Edmay moved to Holland in 1969. On January 12, 1970, she married Christian DeBruyn, who preceded her in death on June 30, 1984. She returned to South Bend in 2000. May, as she was known to her closest friends in the US, enjoyed many friends, neighbors, and members of Zion United Church of Christ. In 2011, she moved to Arizona with her son, Carl.
May had many hobbies including sewing, knitting, watching cooking shows, fashion, and glamour. She had a love of Dutch Indonesian cuisine, as well as collecting many cooking “gadgets” along the way. She enjoyed socializing poolside, swimming, cookouts and spending time with many friends and family. May adored her beloved dog, Charlie, who was always by her side.
Edmay is survived by her daughter, Edmay Smith; three sons, Carl DeBruyn, Ary Philipus (Edith) DeBruyn, and William (Becky) DeBruyn; seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and half-sister, Winifred Depeweg. In addition to her parents and both husbands, she is preceded by a granddaughter, Dawn DeBruyn; sister, Heidi Tesser; and son-in-law, Alan Smith.
Funeral services for Edmay will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 12 PM at Zion United Church of Christ, 211 S. St. Peters Street, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 11 AM until the time of the service. Graveside services will follow at Highland Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Edmay may be given to Zion United Church of Christ, 211 S. St. Peters Street, South Bend, IN 46617.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 7, 2020