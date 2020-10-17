1/
Edmund Richard Krakowski
Edmund Richard

Krakowski

Dec. 16, 1936 - Oct. 14, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - On October 14, 2020, God called a good man home. He was Edmund (Ed) Krakowski, born December 16, 1936, in South Bend, Indiana, to Anna and Edmund Krakowski. He attended South Bend Central High School where he participated in football, baseball, and wrestling and then went on to graduate from New Carlisle High School in 1954. After serving three years in the Navy, he attended Indiana University, South Bend, but soon discovered his true calling was sales. He held various positions in the electronics field for 35 years, during which he won many awards for his sales performance. In 1995, he retired from Zenith Electronics after having served as salesman, regional manager and finally, as Vice-President, Marketing Division, After retirement, he enjoyed his grandchildren as well as his time spent on the golf course. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jane; son, Robert; and grandchildren, Amanda, Adam, Anna, and Andrew. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia Berta and his much loved pet schnauzer, Max. A son, Michael, preceded him in death. There will be no service per Ed's request. He will be cremated and interment will be in the Bremen Cemetery, Bremen, Indiana, at a later date.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 17, 2020.
