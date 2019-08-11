|
|
Edna B. Gardiner
Dec. 4, 1920 - August 9, 2019
BUCHANAN, MI - Edna B. Gardiner, 98, went to be with her Lord on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Woodland Terrace, Niles.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Swem Chapel, 301 W. Front St., Buchanan with Pastor Wayman Bond officiating. Burial will follow in Glendora Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm on Monday, August 12, 2019 also at the funeral home. Friends may also visit one hour prior to the service on Tuesday from 10-11 am. Memorial contributions may be made to Caring Circle Hospice. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.swemchapel.com.
Edna was born on December 4, 1920, to Henry and Lizzy Edinger in Sawyer. On February 18, 1939, she married Arthur Gardiner of Buchanan. She worked at F&M Bank in Bridgman for 18 years. She was a longtime member at Hills Corners Bible Baptist Church and most recently First Missionary Baptist Church.
Edna is survived by her sons, Larry (Clara) Gardiner of Buchanan and Terry (Janet) Gardiner of Fort Wayne; daughters, Dixie (Larry) Pazder of Buchanan, Kay (William) Thibault of Ionia, MI, and Donna (Bob) Griggs of Baroda; sister, Betty Haas of Sawyer, seventeen grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and many great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Lizzy Edinger; husband, Arthur on May 13, 1992 and brother, Gerald Edinger.
Edna, her husband, son Larry and his wife Clara traveled with their gospel singing group through the Midwest.
Edna served her Lord with a happy heart as a Sunday School Teacher, Awana Leader, and Organist for many years.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019