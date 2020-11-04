1/1
Edna Huddleston
1935 - 2020
Edna Huddleston

Sept. 24, 1935 - Oct. 31, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Edna Huddleston, 85, of South Bend, passed away on October 31, 2020 at Saint Joseph Hospital. Edna was born on September 24, 1935 in Logan, West Virginia to the late Herlett and Della (Townsend) Salmons.

Edna worked at Morrow's Restaurant in Mishawaka, followed by many years of service for Marshall Fields. Edna retired from Saint Joseph High School after 28 years of service. She will be remembered fondly by staff and students at St. Joseph High School as “The Shookie Lady,” as she served them cookies and shakes in the cafeteria. Edna enjoyed her flower gardens, cooking, creating her own hand-made cards, and spending time with her sisters and life-long friend, Mary Jo Hall. Enjoying life, surrounded by her family, brought Edna her greatest joy, along with providing her famous potato salad at social gatherings. Edna is survived by her children: Susan (David) Aurand of Granger, Indiana, Daniel Huddleston of South Bend, Indiana, Lee Ann (Tom) Yahle of Bellbrook, Ohio, and Steve (Lori) Huddleston of Edwardsburg, Michigan; her six grandchildren: Kim (Ryan) Culp, Aubrie (David) LeGault, Steve (Amanda) Huddleston, Greg (Kaylea) Yahle, Andrew Yahle, and Jenna Huddleston, and three great-grandchildren: Trinity, Asher, and Gwendolen Culp. She is also survived by her sister, Lou Faulkner of Mishawaka, Indiana, and sisters-in-law, Audrey Salmons and Irene Salmons. Edna was preceded in death by siblings, Willard Salmons, Herlett Luke Salmons, Estella Booth, Marcella Hendricks, and Josephine Krebbs. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, November 6 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, Indiana 46561, followed by a brief ceremony. A private burial will be held at a later date.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
