Edna I. Bacewic
Oct. 24, 1927 - August 17, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Edna I. Bacewic, 92, of South Bend, died Monday, August 17, 2020. She was born in Starke County on October 24, 1927, the daughter of (the late) Harry O. and Mary (Regnaw) Jordan. Edna retired from Wells Aluminum and she was an avid sports fan; she followed tennis, NASCAR & drag racing, and was an enthusiastic fan of the Chicago Cubs. Edna enjoyed the time she spent with her family & friends, and was always ready for a card game with them. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Bacewic; her grandson, David Gramm; and her sisters, Anna Jernas and Bertha Singleton. Edna is survived by her daughters, Wanda Paidle of South Bend and Sharon (Brian) Reinhold of Mishawaka; her sons, Larry Bacewic and Ronald Bacewic, both of South Bend; her brother, Edward (Orleda) Bacewic in Arkansas, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild. Funeral Services are 2:00 Monday, August 24, 2020 in Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy. Visitation is Friday from 1-2pm in the funeral home. Entombment in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. To share a remembrance of Edna or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com
.