Edna Knox
Jan. 8, 1932 - Nov. 25, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Edna Jean Knox, 87, formerly of South Bend, Indiana passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Settler's Place, La Porte, Indiana surrounded by her loving family. Edna was born on January 8, 1932 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Clifford Denver Churchill and Gertrude Mabel (Rans) Churchill and remained a lifelong resident. In 1951, in South Bend, Indiana Edna married Leonard Trojanowski, who preceded her in death. On November 16, 1991, in South Bend, Indiana she married William B. Knox, who died November 5, 2001.
Edna is survived by her two daughters, Kathy Nogle of South Bend and Janelle (Larry) Dalson of Buchanan, MI; stepson, Steven Knox of Sarasota, FL; two grandchildren, Julie Dalson and Davy (Shanti) Dalson; four great-grandchildren, Ava, Ryan, Marcus, & Karissa; and her brother-in-law, Dr. Robert (Doris) Knox of Edwardsburg, MI. Edna was preceded in death by her grandson, Sean Nogle; and her brother, Richard D. (Aggie) Churchill.
Edna was a member of First Seventh Day Adventist Church. She worked for Lincoln National Life for seventeen years, retiring in 1994. Edna was a beloved wife, mom, and grandma.
Memorial services will be held at 3:30 PM Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN, where friends may visit with the family one hour prior to services. Pastor Jimmy Arnett will officiate. Burial has taken place at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend, IN.
Contributions in memory of Edna Knox may be offered to First Seventh Day Adventist Church or the . Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
