Edna Mae Jaques
May 8, 1921 - June 9, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Edna Mae Jaques, 99, passed away peacefully, June 9, 2020, while at home with family.
Edna was born in South Bend, Indiana to George and Nelle Aulls on May 8, 1921. She was raised in South Bend and graduated from Riley High School in 1939. Upon graduation, she attended Indiana University in Bloomington where she received a degree in Education. While there, she met the love of her life, Edson Roland Jaques.
Edna and Ed were married May 14, 1944 and had four children: Doug Jaques (Kathy), Susan Jaques, Charles Jaques (Jill), and Nabil Chartouni. Their union created an amazing family which included Tass Jaques, ten grandchildren: Michelle Ruth (Brandon), Robert Jaques (Danna), Jesse Grebe, Casey Grebe, Griffin Jaques, Victoria Jaques (Pat), Maeve Jaques, Courtney Dunfee (Beau), Sydney Livingston, and Annie Livingston; and eleven great-grandchildren: Joshua, Mellie, Gavin, Payton, Kole, Carson, Coen, Casen, Arlo, Ruby, and Winnie.
During her career at Elsie Rogers Elementary and Fulmer Elementary, the latter of which she retired from in 1987, she touched the lives of many. This was made evident by her devotion to remembering her pupils' names, their siblings, and their families.
Throughout her life, Edna constantly cared for others whether that was supporting her husband when he started Janco Products or listening to her family members and providing advice.
During conversations with her family members, her quick wit and inquisitive nature shined through. She loved having political debates with her grandchildren over a cup of coffee, reminiscing about her childhood and time at IU, and getting updates on Notre Dame football and other important happenings in the South Bend/ Mishawaka area.
Edna and her family spent many summers at Bear Lake in Michigan, and eventually the winters in Fort Myers Beach, Florida with Ed. She loved to travel with her husband and friends but regardless of the destination, her favorite place was with her family.
While in South Bend, she could be found with the “9-holers” at Morris Park Country Club, playing bridge at Morris Park and the Battell Center, spending time at First United Methodist Church in Mishawaka where she and Ed were life-long members, and collaborating with members of P.E.O to promote educational opportunities for women.
Edna is survived by her four children, nine grandchildren, and her eleven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ed, cherished grandson, Jesse Grebe, daughter-in-law, Norma Jaques, her cousin, Julia Rogers, and her parents.
Edna was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her memory will live on in the lives she touched throughout her life.
The funeral service for Edna Jaques will be held on Monday, June 15 at 1 PM at First United Methodist Church Mishawaka, 201 E. 3rd Street, Mishawaka, IN, with Pastor Rick Taylor officiating. Friends may visit with the family two hours prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka. Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19 social distancing will be enforced and masks required.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to First United Methodist Church Mishawaka, 201 E. 3rd Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.