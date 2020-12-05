1/1
Edward A. Anderson
Edward A. Anderson

Oct. 7, 1937 - Dec. 2, 2020

BREMEN, IN - Edward A. Anderson, 83, of Bremen passed away at 12:47 pm, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in IU Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis. Ed was born to Carl E. and Mary Kathryn (Bedell) Anderson in Marshall County, Indiana. Ed graduated from LaPaz High School in 1955. He and Patricia Rash were married on September 8, 1957. They were high school sweethearts and enjoyed 63 wonderful years together. Ed served in the Indiana National Guard for six years. He worked for Rogers Cartage Company, Teamster's Local 142, for 35 years. He retired in 1997. He was a tank truck driver and was awarded a 2-million-mile safe driving award. Ed was a loyal fan of the White Sox, NASCAR, and Notre Dame. He was a proud supporter of his son, grandson, and great-grandchildren's sporting activities. He deeply loved his family and cherished the time spent with them. Ed and Pat spent 23 years after retirement at their winter home in Avon Park, FL. Ed is survived by his wife Patricia; son, Jon (Vicky) Anderson; grandson, Army WO3 Mac (Ashley) Anderson; step-granddaughters, Meghan (Eric) Kowalik and Erica Root; great-grandson, Finn; and step-great-grandchildren, Luke, Jayden, Max, Grayson, and Sylvia. He is also survived by a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Linda Rash; brother-in-law, Richard Kares; and sister-in-law, Lois Rash. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Ardith Kares and brother-in-law, Richard Rash. Visitation will be held from 12:00-2:00 pm, Monday, December 7, 2020 in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm in the funeral home with Rev. Chuck Krieg officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Bourbon. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions made to Bremen United Methodist Church, 302 W. Plymouth St., Bremen, IN 46506. Online condolences can be made at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Mishler Funeral Home
DEC
7
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Mishler Funeral Home
DEC
7
Burial
Mt. Pleasant Cemetery
December 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
scott lindsey
Acquaintance
