Edward A. Davis
Jan. 4, 1929 - Feb. 27, 2020
INDIANAPOLIS, IN -
Edward A. Davis, MD, 91, formerly of South Bend, passed away surrounded by his family on February 27, 2020. He was born January 4, 1929 in Daleville, IN to Martin Diltz Davis and Mary Elizabeth Betterton. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister (Ruby Lucille Davis Maddox) and his loving wife of 59 years, Peggy Jean Webb Davis. He is survived by his son Brad (Tammi) Davis, daughter Kristi (Scott) Keller, 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Edward attended Ball State University from 1947 to 1951 where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Science and Industrial Arts. He then earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Entomology from IU Bloomington in 1953 and enrolled into the IU School of Medicine, graduating with his medical degree in 1957. While in medical school he met and fell in love with the love of his life, Peggy Jean Webb. They married on August 11, 1957 and moved to South Bend where he completed his internship in family medicine at Memorial Hospital (now Beacon Health). Upon completion of his internship he established a private practice located on the west side of town where he was devoted to serving the local community. He practiced privately from 1953 to 1986 and was a staff member of both St. Joseph and Memorial Hospitals. In 1986 he left his private practice and became the lead physician at Medpoint Urgent Care of Michiana. He officially retired from medical practice in 2005. He was an active member of the Indiana State Medical Association, the American Academy of Family Practice, the St. Joseph County medical association, and the American Medical Association. He also was a member of the Elks Lodge in Mishawaka/South Bend. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Edward may be made to Life's Journey of Avon, 10241 East CR 100N, Indianapolis, IN 46234. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 29, 2020