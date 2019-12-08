|
Edward A. Henselin
Nov. 27, 1957 - May 16, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Edward passed away after a brief illness. He was born to Edward F. & Helen L. Henselin, who preceded in death. He was a member of New Apostolic Church of South Bend. Ed graduated from John Adams HS & attended Ivy Tech & Indiana University South Bend. He enjoyed buying, fixing up, & reselling vehicles. He received his auctioneer's license which he put to good use as he & his father enjoyed attending & holding many auctions. He also enjoyed his dogs, especially Bridget, & felt they were always there for him. Ed will be missed by those who passed through his life.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019