Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Willows Community Building
400 Willows Way
Goshen, IN
Edward Bennett


1938 - 2019
Edward Bennett Obituary
Edward Bennett

May 17, 1938 - Sept. 15, 2019

ELKHART, IN - Edward Gerhart “Big Ed” Bennett, Sr. passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at Elkhart General Hospital. Born May 17, 1938 to Gerhart and Marie (Saltzgaber) Bennett. He graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1956, and from Purdue University in 1962.

He worked his entire life in the building trades, and was an avid outdoorsman, lifelong Boy Scout, and King of the Morel Mushroom Hunters (he never gave up his secret spots).

Surviving are son, Ed Jr. (Little Ed); sister, Karen Sue (Joe) Kohler; loving partner of 30+ years, Judy Stockbarger; her children Ronna, Kim, and Greg; grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 from 5-8p at The Willows Community Building, 400 Willows Way, Goshen, IN 46526.

In Lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the LaSalle Council of the Boy Scouts of America: www.lasallecouncilbsa.org/support.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
