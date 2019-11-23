|
|
Edward Bilinski
Aug. 29, 1925 - Nov. 20, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - “After God created Ed, he threw away the mold” - a quote by his loving wife Clare. Edward J. Bilinski, 94, was peacefully called to heaven on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in the Sanctuary at St. Paul's, South Bend, Indiana. Ed “Papa Eddie” was born August 29, 1925 in South Bend to the late Frank & Bertha (Gruszezynski) Bilinski. Ed was also preceded in death by his brothers, Chester, Robert, Raymond, and William; and his sisters, Virginia, Adelle, Marge, and Mary Anne. On October 11, 1952 Ed married the love of his life, Clare (Niespodziany) Bilinski who preceded him in death in 2009. Left to cherish the memory of Ed are his children, Karen Doughty and Bryan (Linda) Bilinski; and granddaughters, Ashley (Nick) Swan and Lauren and Kimberly Bilinski. The pride Ed felt serving his country in the United States Navy in WWII was second only to the pride and joy of being a great-grandpa. In the week before he passed, he continued to enjoy his weekly visit with his great-grandkids who will continue to carry on the family names: Jaxon Edward & Brynlee Clare. When he wasn't out in the garden with Clare, they together enjoyed cheering on the Irish and the Cubs, and an occasional trip to the casino. Ed was a talented draftsman, kitchen designer, and carpenter who lovingly built their family home. He also worked at Studebakers of South Bend for 17 years. He was a founding and faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Parish and his strong faith and love of God guided him in all interactions with others. Papa Eddie will be truly missed by many, he is “OUR DAD - OUR GRANDPA - OUR GREAT-GRANDPA - OUR HERO,” a man of strong integrity and unconditional LOVE! For those that are curious... Ed's secret to longevity was green tea, garlic, and a good slot machine! Visitation for Ed will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Sunday, November 24, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary to be prayed at 4:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Monday, November 25, 2019 in Holy Family Catholic Church, South Bend. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In celebration of Papa Eddie's life and love of his country we are encouraging everyone to honor him by wearing red, white, and/or blue. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Holy Family Catholic Church Building Fund, 56405 Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 23, 2019