Edward E. Warren Jr.
August 30, 1944 - June 21, 2020
PLYMOUTH, IN - Edward E. Warren Jr., 75, of Plymouth, IN passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was born August 30, 1944 in South Bend to Virginia (Harding) Warren and the late Edward E. Warren Sr.
In addition to his mother, Edward is survived by his daughters, Jennifer (Jay Manwarren) Warren of Niles, MI and Kimberly (Mario) Vega of Corpus Christi, TX; sons, Timothy (Brandi) Warren of Plymouth, IN, Daniel (Holly) Warren of South Bend, IN, and Christopher (Marissa) Warren of South Bend, IN; nine grandchildren; and brothers, Robert Warren of South Bend, IN and Michael (Jeanne) Warren of Plymouth, IN.
Edward, who was affectionately known by friends and family as “Sunny”, retired from Bendix Corporation in 2000 after over 33 years of employment. He started at the ground level and worked his way up to be 12th in the company. He loved to cook and spent his free time doing woodworking. He was a member of numerous woodworking associations, as well as the Michiana Bicycle Association and Adventure Cycling Association.
Funeral services for Edward will be held on Thursday, June 25 at 1:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home for two hours prior to the service. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Edward may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be sent to the Warren family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.