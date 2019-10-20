|
|
Edward E. Whiteman
Dec. 16, 1921 - Oct. 18, 2019
SOUTH BEND - Edward Eugene Whiteman, 97, passed away at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Hospice House of South Bend. Ed was born December 16, 1921 in Mishawaka, IN. He was the eldest of three children born to Margaret A. (Edwards) Whiteman and Byron D. Whiteman. In 1942 he married the former Nancye J. Kusener and together they had three children. Ed is survived by his children, David E. Whiteman (Linda) of South Bend, Michael J. Whiteman (Maryann) of South Bend, and Rebecca S. LeCouteur (Edward) of Manchaug, MA. He is also survived by his sister, Jane A. Whiteman of Sandy Springs, GA; seven grandchildren, Shawn Whiteman (Melissa) of Dimondale, MI, Laura Starkweather (Jeff) of Granger, Jeffrey Whiteman of Osceola, Jason Whiteman (Amy) of Fairfax, VA, Melanie Fervida (Scott) of Nappanee, Heather Bousquet (Chris) of Sutton, MA, and Charles Williford of Stone Mountain, GA. He is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Whiteman of Rockledge, FL; a niece, Barbara Whiteman of South Bend; and a nephew, Byron G. Whiteman of Rockledge, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert C. Whiteman of South Bend.
Ed was a 1941 graduate of Riley High School. Shortly after graduation he joined the U.S.N.R. and served on board the U.S.S. Eaton 510 Destroyer during World War II in the Pacific Theater and Guadalcanal. While deployed on the U.S.S. Eaton he served as a ship fitter and diver. During his tenure with this destroyer the ship earned 12 battle stars, including 2 silver stars and 2 bronze stars. For his heroic efforts during the war he was recommended for the Silver Star.
After his military service Ed worked in the steel fabricating business in many different capacities, including design engineer and plant foreman. He got his start in steel fabricating at the former Edwards Iron Works and Fabricated Steel Corporation, both family-owned and operated businesses in South Bend. In his spare time Ed's hobbies were fishing, golf, reading, and working jigsaw puzzles. Some of his fondest memories were of his lake home on Lake Burton in Georgia where he enjoyed fishing on his pontoon boat for walleye, his favorite choice of fish. He was also a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason.
Visitation for Edward E. Whiteman will be on Monday, October 21 in the Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Rd. from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Ron Drake of Forestbrook Missionary Church will officiate. Committal services with Military Honors will follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care c/o the Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019