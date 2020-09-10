Edward F. “Ed” Voorde



Nov. 13, 1940 - Sept. 7, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN -



Edward F. “Ed” Voorde, Jr. died on Monday, September 7 after a struggle with COPD and lung cancer with family at his side. He was 79 years old.



Ed was educated at Saint Patrick's Grade School where he was active in all sports. He graduated from Saint Joseph High School in 1958 before attending the South Bend College of Commerce.



On September 5, 1959, Ed married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth Dwyer, at Saint Anthony's Church. She survives along with their three children: Eddie III (Lori) of South Bend; Kathryn Barbian (Gerry) of Port Washington, WI; and Michael of South Bend.



Ed is also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Ed's siblings, Charlotte, John, Christine, and Paul of South Bend and Theresa (Ric) of New Carlisle also survive.



Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Theresa (Muszik), and his oldest sister, Frances Mary.



Ed worked many years at Wheelabrator-Frye in Mishawaka where he served as a Union Steward. When Wheelabrator-Frye closed, Ed spent the remainder of his work life with the City of South Bend. It was often said that “Ed never missed a day of work.”



Ed had many interests and many friends. He was loyal to Notre Dame football, the Green Bay Packers, NASCAR, and Notre Dame women's basketball. He was an avid reader, played euchre, and was an active member of “Little Club” on Grant Road where he helped with many fundraisers. Ed had a deep interest in local and county politics, frequently shared his opinions, and never missed a chance to vote. Finally, Ed enjoyed food. He was particular about many things, but favored his mom's Hungarian cooking and desserts.



Godspeed, Ed. Your wisdom and wry humor will be missed.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 226 N. Hill Street, South Bend, Indiana. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Friday in the church. Due to COVID-19, those attending the visitation and Mass are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Kaniewski Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.





