1/1
Edward F. (Ed) Voorde
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward F. “Ed” Voorde

Nov. 13, 1940 - Sept. 7, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN -

Edward F. “Ed” Voorde, Jr. died on Monday, September 7 after a struggle with COPD and lung cancer with family at his side. He was 79 years old.

Ed was educated at Saint Patrick's Grade School where he was active in all sports. He graduated from Saint Joseph High School in 1958 before attending the South Bend College of Commerce.

On September 5, 1959, Ed married his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth Dwyer, at Saint Anthony's Church. She survives along with their three children: Eddie III (Lori) of South Bend; Kathryn Barbian (Gerry) of Port Washington, WI; and Michael of South Bend.

Ed is also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Ed's siblings, Charlotte, John, Christine, and Paul of South Bend and Theresa (Ric) of New Carlisle also survive.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Theresa (Muszik), and his oldest sister, Frances Mary.

Ed worked many years at Wheelabrator-Frye in Mishawaka where he served as a Union Steward. When Wheelabrator-Frye closed, Ed spent the remainder of his work life with the City of South Bend. It was often said that “Ed never missed a day of work.”

Ed had many interests and many friends. He was loyal to Notre Dame football, the Green Bay Packers, NASCAR, and Notre Dame women's basketball. He was an avid reader, played euchre, and was an active member of “Little Club” on Grant Road where he helped with many fundraisers. Ed had a deep interest in local and county politics, frequently shared his opinions, and never missed a chance to vote. Finally, Ed enjoyed food. He was particular about many things, but favored his mom's Hungarian cooking and desserts.

Godspeed, Ed. Your wisdom and wry humor will be missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 226 N. Hill Street, South Bend, Indiana. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Friday in the church. Due to COVID-19, those attending the visitation and Mass are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Kaniewski Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kaniewski Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved