Edward Frederick Griesinger



Feb. 10, 1941 - July 17, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Edward Frederick Griesinger, 78, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Bell Tower in Granger.



Edward was born on February 10, 1941 in South Bend to William “Bill” and Julia (Kronewitter) Griesinger. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert and William “Bill”; and a sister-in-law, Mary Griesinger.



On July 27, 1963 at St. Bavo Catholic Church in Mishawaka, he married the former Carolyn M. De Block. Surviving are his wife, Carolyn; daughter, Tina (Steve) Mott of Elkhart; sons, Edward (Michelle) Griesinger of Mishawaka and Joseph William (Lina) Griesinger of Mishawaka; nine grandchildren, Kelsey, Ryan, Chris, Justin, Justin, Jimmy, Kyliya, Joey, and Emma; great-grandchildren, Gabrielle, Giselle, Isaiah. and Zechariah; sisters, Janet (Jerry) Ivacic of South Bend, Jeannie (Leonard) Merrick of Carmel, IN, and Judy (Clem) Krugh of South Bend; and brother, Ron G. (Mary Jo) Griesinger of Niles, MI.



Edward graduated from St. Joseph High School. He was owner and operator of Carpet Masters for many years, then was Custodian at St. Bavo Catholic Church. Edward was a member of St. Bavo and the BK Club in Mishawaka.



Visitation will be on Sunday, July 21 from 2 to 6 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, July 22 at 11 a.m. in St. Bavo Catholic Church, Mishawaka.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Potato Creek State Park, 25601 IN-4, North Liberty, IN 46554.



Published in South Bend Tribune on July 19, 2019