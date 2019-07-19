Home

Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bavo Catholic Church
Mishawaka, IN
View Map
Edward Frederick Griesinger


1941 - 2019
Edward Frederick Griesinger Obituary
Edward Frederick Griesinger

Feb. 10, 1941 - July 17, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Edward Frederick Griesinger, 78, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Bell Tower in Granger.

Edward was born on February 10, 1941 in South Bend to William “Bill” and Julia (Kronewitter) Griesinger. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert and William “Bill”; and a sister-in-law, Mary Griesinger.

On July 27, 1963 at St. Bavo Catholic Church in Mishawaka, he married the former Carolyn M. De Block. Surviving are his wife, Carolyn; daughter, Tina (Steve) Mott of Elkhart; sons, Edward (Michelle) Griesinger of Mishawaka and Joseph William (Lina) Griesinger of Mishawaka; nine grandchildren, Kelsey, Ryan, Chris, Justin, Justin, Jimmy, Kyliya, Joey, and Emma; great-grandchildren, Gabrielle, Giselle, Isaiah. and Zechariah; sisters, Janet (Jerry) Ivacic of South Bend, Jeannie (Leonard) Merrick of Carmel, IN, and Judy (Clem) Krugh of South Bend; and brother, Ron G. (Mary Jo) Griesinger of Niles, MI.

Edward graduated from St. Joseph High School. He was owner and operator of Carpet Masters for many years, then was Custodian at St. Bavo Catholic Church. Edward was a member of St. Bavo and the BK Club in Mishawaka.

Visitation will be on Sunday, July 21 from 2 to 6 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, July 22 at 11 a.m. in St. Bavo Catholic Church, Mishawaka.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Potato Creek State Park, 25601 IN-4, North Liberty, IN 46554.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 19, 2019
