Edward Huston Merrill III
Mar. 11, 1943 - April 5, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Edward Huston Merrill III (77) of Winter Garden, FL, formerly from South Bend, IN passed away at the Health Center Hospital in Ocoee on April 5, 2020. He was born March 11, 1943 in St. Joseph County to Edward Huston Merrill II and Virginia Lee (McCreary) Merrill. Both parents preceded him in death.
Ed (Skip to those of us who knew him best) is survived by a daughter, Marla Erickson (Jeff Erickson) of Granger, IN; son, Edward Huston Merrill IV (his partner Lisa Hensley) of South Bend, IN; three grandchildren, Gina Santuro, Adam Merrill, and the late Austin Merrill; and brothers, Marc Merrill of Mishawaka, IN and Christopher Merrill (Sandy Merrill) of Niles, MI.
Ed attended Indiana University in South Bend and moved to Florida in 1967. He worked on the construction of Disney World and had several businesses that he started and operated over the years. His favorite pastime was flying his airplane “Juliet”, fast cars, golfing, and fishing.
The family will arrange services at a later date.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020