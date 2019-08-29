|
|
Edward I. Hoag
Feb. 27, 1945 - Aug. 27, 2019
GALIEN, MI - Edward Ivoe Hoag, 74, of Galien, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Lakeland Hospital, Niles.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 am on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Swem Chapel, 301 W. Front St., Buchanan with Pastor Lonnie Rhodes officiating. Burial will follow in Galien Cemetery, Galien with full Military Honors rendered by the Buchanan American Legion, Post 51 and the United States Army. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Thursday, August 29, 2019, also at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Berrien County Cancer Services, Inc., 3100 Hollywood Rd., St. Joseph, MI. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.swemchapel.com.
Ed was born on February 27, 1945, to Fred and Laura (Lear) Hoag in Niles. His younger years were spent enjoying life on the farm and helping his parents. He graduated from Buchanan High School in 1963 and then serviced his country in the Vietnam War while in the United States Army. When he returned state side, he was employed by the State of Michigan Department of Transportation working on the state highways. He retired from the State of Michigan with the position of Foreman of the Niles Garage.
On March 23, 1968, he married Betty Holt in a ceremony in Galien. While raising two children they were both involved in the school system, especially sports. Ed was the equipment manager for the varsity football team for 13 years. He enjoyed attending various sporting events for his kids and others. He influenced many kids who had the privilege of having him on their side. Ed and Betty enjoyed camping after retirement. They would hitch up their trailer and take off, sometimes not knowing where they would end up. Their favorite things were going to locations that had lighthouses and rocks for Ed to collect.
Ed is survived by his daughter, Corinna (Jay) Stark of Westville, IN; son, Scott (Dawn) Hoag of Aurora, Il.; grandsons, Eddie, Aaden, Joey, Balin, and Rylan; granddaughter, Carmen; and his brother, Mike (Pat) Hoag. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Laura Hoag; wife, Betty; and brother, Dale.
In honor of Ed, GO BLUE!
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019