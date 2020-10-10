Edward J.
Edward J. Bonczynski, Sr., 90, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 4:40 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, in his home. Edward was born on September 20, 1930 in South Bend to Casimir and Roberta (Hart) Bonczynski, and was a lifelong resident. He retired in 1990 from the Bendix Corporation, where he was employed as a Machine Operator. On April 26, 1952, in the Linden Avenue Church of Christ, he married Patricia Ann Merrill, who preceded him in death on December 17, 2014. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Doris Sherman. Edward is survived by his daughter, Margaret Bonzcynski and his son, Edward (Cynthia) Bonczynski, Jr. both of South Bend, Indiana; three grandchildren, Edward (Kayti) Bonczynski III, Joshua (Ashley) Johnson, and Jessica (Adam) Warner; six great-grandchildren, Sierra, Ameilia Grace, Tiffany, Samuel, Walter, and Flynn; and his brother, George (June) Bonczynski of South Bend, Indiana. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020 in the West Side Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Saturday in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive. Edward attended Cincinnati Bible College. He served in the United States Army from 1949-1956. He was an Elder and member of the West Side Church of Christ. Edward was a very active volunteer at the church. He enjoyed fishing and was a member of the Michiana Walleye Club. Memorial contributions may be directed to the West Side Church of Christ. To send online condolences, please visit Kaniewski.com
