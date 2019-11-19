Home

Welsheimer Funeral Home North
17033 Cleveland Rd
South Bend, IN 46635
(574) 272-2244
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Welsheimer Funeral Home North
17033 Cleveland Rd
South Bend, IN 46635
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church
Edwardsburg, IN
View Map
Edward J. Fredlake


1963 - 2019
Edward J. Fredlake Obituary
Edward J. Fredlake

April 17, 1963 - Nov. 17, 2019

EDWARDSBURG, MI - Edward John Fredlake, 56, of Edwardsburg passed away at 4:42 a.m. Sunday, November 17 in his residence following a six month illness. Ed was born April 17, 1963 in South Bend to the late Martha C. (Taghon) and James J. Fredlake and was a lifetime Michiana area residence. He is survived by his six sisters, Celeste A. Fredlake of LaPorte, Diane L. Coch (Jim) of Franklin, OH, Claire M. Lawler (Jim) of South Bend, Laurie Lubs (Larry) of Carmel, IN, Shelly Whitney (Ron) of Granger, and Mary Anne Luczkowski (Shawn) of South Bend; four brothers, Craig J. Fredlake (Diana Wozny) of Vandalia, MI, Paul J. Fredlake (Sue) of Summerville, SC, John A. Fredlake (Lisa) of Granger, IN, and Robert L. Fredlake of Edwardsburg; 24 nieces and nephews; and 29 great-nieces and nephews.

Ed was employed as Transportation Manager for Troyer Foods of Goshen.

Though our time together was not nearly long enough, you were a true blessing. You knew no strangers, everyone was your friend. You didn't “sweat the small stuff”, but loved life and taught us to do the same. You had a unique gift to be able to make everyone laugh. Your nieces and nephews adored you and have so many amazing memories of Uncle Ed.

You demonstrated strength, courage, and faith in dire circumstances that left your siblings in awe. You are loved and will be greatly missed by all!!

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 21 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Edwardsburg with Rev. Robert Flickinger officiating. The family will receive friends to celebrate Ed's life from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 20 in the Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Rd., South Bend.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Resources for Elkhart County, 23971 US Highway 33, Elkhart, IN 46517; or Cass County Cancer Service, P.O. Box 676, Edwardsburg, MI 49112. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 19, 2019
