|
|
Edward J. Nowacki
Jan. 15, 1921 - Dec. 17, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Edward J. Nowacki, 98, of South Bend, IN, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, December 17, at the Sanctuary at Holy Cross in South Bend. He was born on January 15, 1921 to the late Sylvester and Angela (Chudzicka) Nowacki in South Bend, IN and was a lifelong resident. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Irvin Nowacki, his sister Rita Huber and his grandson John Nowacki. Edward married the love of his life, H. June (Grimmius) Nowacki on December 26, 1942 at St. Mathew's Catholic Church in South Bend. He is survived by his wife June, his sister Selma Staszewski, his sister-in-law Arlene Schrader, his daughters Janice (Randall) Kienstra, Mary (Robert) Gerbracht, Catherine (Steven Fuglsang) Jepson and Susan (George) Lowery, and his sons Edward (Karen) Nowacki, Jr., Richard D. Nowacki, James (Elizabeth) Nowacki, Douglas (Anne) Newman, David (Marcia) Nowacki and Paul (Kathleen) Nowacki. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Ed was a 1939 graduate of South Bend Central High School and served honorably in the US Army Air Forces as a navigator/bombardier on B29 long range bombers during WWII. He earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame in 1949 and was employed by the Oliver Corp. in South Bend before joining Uniroyal in Mishawaka, IN where he managed various industrial production processes for twenty-eight years until retirement in 1984. Ed was an avid fan of Notre Dame athletics, particularly football, and enjoyed bowling, golf and fishing at Saugany Lake as personal sports. His retirement woodworking projects are proudly exhibited in the homes of his children. He supported the St. Vincent DePaul Society and the Knights of Columbus for many years and was a member of the Notre Dame Alumni Club of St. Joseph Valley and the Uniroyal Management Club. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 AM in the main lounge at the Sanctuary at St. Paul's, 3602 S. Ironwood Dr., South Bend on Saturday, December 28, 2019 with a Mass of Christian Burial at the chapel at 10:30 AM followed by a luncheon. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society (www.svdpsb.org) or The History Museum ([email protected]) To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 26, 2019