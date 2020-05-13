Edward Joseph
Richart
May 18, 1941 - May 10, 2020
VANDALIA, MI - Edward Joseph Richart, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on May 10, 2020. He was 78. Edward was born on May 18, 1941, in South Bend, IN to the late Clarence Victor and Rose Marie (Spagnolo) Richart.
Edward is survived by his high school sweetheart, Judy; daughters, Jill (Tom) Weinberg and Renee (Shane) Bays; and grandchildren, Brooklyn, Jersey, Chase Bays, and Kiley Weinberg.
Edward Grew up in South Bend and attended St. Joseph High School. He was an athlete playing football, basketball, and running track. He spent some time at Purdue University before being asked to return home to help with the family business.
He has always been a hard worker. His family owned a grocery store, Richart Grocery. He was a meat cutter at Meerts as well as a SB Firefighter and Medic. He also had a car dealership and construction company for many years with other SB firefighters. He has since retired from SBFD and is proud to have been part of it for 35 years.
He was extremely handy and built his lake home and helped in the construction of both his daughters' homes. He was always willing to help friends, family, and neighbors with projects or needs.
Since retiring he enjoyed life on the lake (Donnell) as well as attending as many of his grandkids' sporting events, from all the girls' softball games, Jersey's volleyball games, and Chase's baseball, football, and basketball games. He was their super FAN. He loved it! He was always willing to help coach the teams and would step in when needed.
He loved to have gardens. He was spending winters in Fort Myers with Judy the past few years and his kids would join him there during their school breaks. He loved walking to get ice cream in the evenings with the grandkids. He had a great sense of humor and was a jokester. He loved the 3 stooges and mimiced them.
He will be truly missed.
A visitation will take place for Edward on Friday, May 15, 2020, from 3-6 pm, at the McGann Hay Granger Chapel, 13260 SR 23 at Cherry Rd.
Due to restrictions with the Covid-19 Pandemic all attendants must wear a face mask and only 25 people are allowed in the building at one time. There will be a rotation of visitors as people leave. We are sorry for this inconvenience and appreciate your cooperation.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Please send condolences to the family at www.McGannHay.com.
