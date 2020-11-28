Edward L. Recker



July 4, 1923 - Nov. 20, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN -



Edward L. Recker, 97, passed peacefully on November 20, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley, Dobson House in Chandler, AZ. He was a resident at Mountain Park Senior Living Center in Phoenix.



Ed was born July 4, 1923 in Erie, PA to Edward and Cecilia Recker. He was a WWII Veteran (Army) and used the GI Bill to earn a Business Degree at the University of Notre Dame Class of 1948. Before leaving campus Ed married Beatrice “Bee” Rieke at Sacred Heart Church. They were married 64 years before her passing in 2012.



Ed had a varied career mostly in fundraising for numerous universities including Gannon College in Erie, PA and Saint Mary's College as well as his beloved alma mater, Notre Dame in Notre Dame, IN. In the years prior to his retirement he opened a Farmers Insurance agency in South Bend, which he successfully ran for 10 years.



Ed and Bee retired to Arizona in 1986. He loved golf and working out at the Ahwatukee Recreation Center, and all things Notre Dame.



He is survived by two sisters, Mary Rose Hogenmiller (PA) and Lois Leach (OH). He was preceded in death by one sister, Margaret Ann Weisenbach in 2016, as well as one son, Bradley Recker of Kissimmee, FL in 2009. He has four surviving children, Edward Jr. (Karen) Recker of Ft. Wayne, IN, Kathleen (Thomas) Ferman of South Bend, IN, Greg (Julia) Recker of Tempe, AZ, and Mark (Terri) Recker of Tempe, AZ. Surviving grandchildren include Ryan (Sarah) Recker of Ft. Wayne, IN, Rachel (Shane) Brinson of Bluffton, IN, Jayson (Christy) Ferman of South Bend, IN, Thomas Ferman Jr. of South Bend, IN, Joseph (Teresa) Recker of Tempe, AZ, Leigh Recker and Jeffre Recker of Phoenix, AZ, Kyle (Leah) Recker of Holt, MI, and Andrew Recker of Phoenix, AZ. Ed also has 10 surviving great-grandchildren: Roman and Jack Recker; Dallas, Henry, and Brooks Brinson, Sophia Ferman; Brooklyn and Roosevelt Recker; Thomas and Matthew Recker.



Memorial Service will take place at a later date at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, North Phoenix, AZ.



In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hospice Of The Valley, c/o Dobson House, 1188 N. Dobson Rd., Chandler, AZ 85224.





