Sisco Funeral Chapel Inc
705 W Meadow St
Springdale, AR 72764
(479) 751-4577
Edward Lee Mikel


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward Lee Mikel Obituary
Edward Lee Mikel

Sept. 13, 1939 - June 6, 2019

SPRINGDALE, AR - Edward Lee Mikel, 79, of Springdale passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his home. He was born September 13, 1939 in South Bend, Indiana to David Kenneth and Harriet Byers Mikel.

After serving in the United States Navy from 1962-1964, he graduated from John Brown University in 1971 with a degree in secondary education. Even after retirement from working forty years as a carpenter, he would often help his sons who had followed in his footsteps.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Sally Davis.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Pinkie Mikel of the home; five daughters, Pam Roach and husband Clark, Priscilla Price, Phyllis Berg, Christy Goldsbary and husband Norm, and Candy Jenkins and husband Bill; two sons, Jay Mikel and wife Lori, and Josh Mikel; one brother, Art Mikel, eighteen grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

God's guidance and family love continued to influence his life to the end.

No services are planned.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Sisco Funeral Chapel of Springdale.

Online condolences may be left at www.siscofuneral.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 9, 2019
