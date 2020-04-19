|
|
Edward R. Trubac
Jan. 14, 1936 - April 16, 2020
NOTRE DAME, IN - Edward R. Trubac, 84, of Holy Cross Village, Notre Dame, IN passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 from dementia, at St. Paul's Good Shepherd Memory Unit, South Bend. He was born on January 14, 1936 in New York, NY to the late Alois and Rose (Hrusovsky) Trubac. On December 27, 1957 he married Maureen Sanderson at St. Anthony of Padua, Greenpoint, NY.
Ed attended Manhattan College and Syracuse University achieving an MBA and PhD in Economics. He came to Notre Dame in 1960 to teach in the Finance Department where he later became Department Chairman. Ed received the Joyce Award for excellence in Undergraduate Teaching and the Leo Burke Award for Outstanding Teaching in the Executive MBA - Chicago Program. He was also honored with the inaugural Thomas A. and James J. Bruder Chair for Administrative Leadership. He acted as the Director of the Master of Science in Administration program (now the MNA), the Director of the Center for Research in Banking, and he went on to become the Associate Dean of Mendoza College under Carolyn Woo. He retired in 2004 looking forward to travelling with Maureen, playing golf, and enjoying his grandchildren.
Ed is survived by his wife Maureen, daughter Corinne, son Michael (Kristin), and grandchildren Adriana, Jessica, Grace, Mary, Spencer (Steph), Charlie, and Kate. Also surviving is a brother, Robert (Judy) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Frank (Eileen).
Ed will be remembered as a gifted teacher, an active and attentive listener, and a role model for his children and grandchildren. He was a kind, caring, and loving man to everyone he knew.
A private Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Parish, Notre Dame. Interment will follow at the Cedar Grove Cemetery. There will be a memorial celebration at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020