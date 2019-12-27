|
|
Edward “Skip”
Taberski
April 20, 1948 - Dec. 24, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Edward “Skip” Taberski, 71, of South Bend, Indiana passed away at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Memorial Hospital. Skip was born on April 20, 1948 in South Bend to Eddie C. and Stella (Kaminski) Taberski, and was a lifelong resident. He retired in 2005 from Monaco Coach. On December 6, 1969, in St. Casimir Church, he married Janice E. Grzesk, who survives. Skip is also survived by two sisters, Susan Dopieralski of South Bend, Indiana and Vicky (Michael) Lyvers of Osceola, Indiana; one brother, Thomas (Vicki) Taberski of South Bend, Indiana; his niece, Tammy; his nephew, Brian; and by several great-nieces and great-nephews. Skip enjoyed hunting and fishing, woodworking, antique cars, kids and animals. A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Sunday in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, Indiana.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 27, 2019