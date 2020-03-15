|
|
Edward Trippel
July 17, 1930 - March 12, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Edward J. Trippel, 89, of Mishawaka, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Ed was born July 17, 1930 in Mishawaka, a son of the late Carl and Margaret (Deitchley) Trippel. He grew up in Mishawaka and was a 1948 graduate of Madison Township High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953.
Ed married Geraldine “Geri” Kramer on July 26, 1975. Ed's surviving family includes his wife of 44 years, Geri; three children, Louis (Melissa) Trippel, Jean (Daniel) Foltz, and Matthew (Katharine) Trippel; eight grandchildren, Samuel, Alexander and Maxwell Trippel, Emily, Franklin and Harrison Foltz, and Olive and Ellis Trippel; a sister, Irene (Cyril) DeVleigher; and sisters-in-law, Helen, Barbara, Phyllis and Dorothy Trippel.
Ed was preceded in death by five brothers, Thomas, William, Paul, Raymond and Charles Trippel; a sister, Patricia Trippel; and stepmother, Frieda Trippel.
Ed was a farmer, farming south of Mishawaka for most of his life. He was a life-long member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mishawaka. He enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening and working on the computer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 17, at 11 am in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 S. Mill Street, Mishawaka. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 am in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Center for Hospice Care or St. Joseph Catholic Church Capital Campaign.
An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020