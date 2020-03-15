Home

Goethals & Wells Funeral Home & Cremation Care
503 West 3rd Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
(574) 255-1519
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home & Cremation Care
503 West 3rd Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
225 S. Mill Street
Mishawaka, IN
View Map
Edward Trippel


1930 - 2020
Edward Trippel Obituary
Edward Trippel

July 17, 1930 - March 12, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Edward J. Trippel, 89, of Mishawaka, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Ed was born July 17, 1930 in Mishawaka, a son of the late Carl and Margaret (Deitchley) Trippel. He grew up in Mishawaka and was a 1948 graduate of Madison Township High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953.

Ed married Geraldine “Geri” Kramer on July 26, 1975. Ed's surviving family includes his wife of 44 years, Geri; three children, Louis (Melissa) Trippel, Jean (Daniel) Foltz, and Matthew (Katharine) Trippel; eight grandchildren, Samuel, Alexander and Maxwell Trippel, Emily, Franklin and Harrison Foltz, and Olive and Ellis Trippel; a sister, Irene (Cyril) DeVleigher; and sisters-in-law, Helen, Barbara, Phyllis and Dorothy Trippel.

Ed was preceded in death by five brothers, Thomas, William, Paul, Raymond and Charles Trippel; a sister, Patricia Trippel; and stepmother, Frieda Trippel.

Ed was a farmer, farming south of Mishawaka for most of his life. He was a life-long member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mishawaka. He enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening and working on the computer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 17, at 11 am in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 225 S. Mill Street, Mishawaka. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 am in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Center for Hospice Care or St. Joseph Catholic Church Capital Campaign.

An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020
