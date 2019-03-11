Edward W. Spychalski



Sept. 30, 1928 - March 8, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Edward W. Spychalski, 90, of South Bend, Indiana, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at home under the care of his family.



He was born on September 30, 1928 to the late Louis and Frances (Wasielewski) Spychalski. He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Betty J. (Rybacki) Spychalski.



Ed graduated from Washington High School in 1946 and directly enlisted in the U.S. Army. He then went to work for Bendix, Studebaker, and then retired from NIPSCO after 31 years as a Serviceman.



In the summer you would always find Ed tending to his garden, making sure his bird feeders were full, and taking his grandchildren on bike rides to the park. During the fall he would always root for the Fighting Irish. He loved to travel with his family and friends. He was a member of Anchor Conservation Club and American Legion Post 357.



A devoted father, he is survived by his children, Debbie (Rich) Farkas of Indianapolis, Indiana and James (Lisa) Spychalski of South Bend, Indiana; grandchildren, Justine (Devin) Sailors, Paige Spychalski, Matthew, and Brandon Farkas; and great-grandchildren, Harper and Carter Sailors. He is survived by a sister, Louise Hornung of Luddington, Michigan; a sister-in-law, Loretta Spychalski of South Bend, IN; and several nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Casey Spychalski and sister, Esther Spychalski.



Ed, Dad, Poppy, we thank you for your generosity, love, and laughter. We love you forever and may you rest in peace.



Visitation will be from 10 - 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 56405 Mayflower Road, South Bend, IN.



A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, where Military Honors will take place.



Ed's family wishes to thank Hospice and his church family for their support. Remembrance donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation, Supporting Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or his church, Holy Family Catholic Church, 56405 Mayflower Road, South Bend, IN 46619.



Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN is handling arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 11, 2019