Edward Wagner



Feb. 18, 1948 - May. 10, 2019



MARCELLUS - Edward “Ed” William Wagner, age 71, of Marcellus, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.



Ed was born February 18, 1948, in Niles, the son of Walter P. and Della B. (Redlin) Wagner, who preceded him in death.



He is survived by his wife, Carol Slas; children, Dannell Dykema of Niles, Shane (Heather) Wagner of Holland, and Lisa (Brent) Evans of Grand Rapids; grandchildren, Jake and Alex Wagner, and Piper Evans; brothers, Harold Wagner of Niles, Walter (Patricia) Wagner of Niles, and Robert (Cathye) Wagner of Colorado Springs, CO; a sister, Vivian Gorbitz of North Port, FL, and many nieces and nephews.



Ed enlisted in the Navy after graduating high school and served in the Vietnam War. He worked as a sales representative for many years before starting his own landscaping business. He enjoyed taking his boat out on the Big Fish Lake and fishing with his grandkids. He also loved to watch sports, especially Nascar. He was a life member of the VFW, Am-Vets, and the Moose Lodge.



The family would like to welcome friends for visitation on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Mater-Ralston Funeral Home in Marcellus from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM with a Funeral Service on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mater-Ralston Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be directed to Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, 1615 L Street NW, Suite 430, Washington, DC 20036.