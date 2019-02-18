Edward William “Bill” Dolde



Dec. 16, 1934 - Feb. 15, 2019



EDWARDSBURG, MI - Edward William “Bill” Dolde, 84 years old, of Edwardsburg, passed to his rest on February 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a brave battle with cancer. He was born December 16, 1934 in South Bend, the son of Frank and Martha (Coddens) Dolde.



He lived his entire life in the Michiana area. Bill was a hard worker, both at work and in his personal life. His first job as a young boy was peddling an ice cream cart on Sample Street in South Bend. After serving in the United States Army, he worked at the Selmer Company for 42 years -- first, working on the flute bench and then as a foreman in the department. He could fix about anything, and he even built his own home with the help of family and friends.



Bill was married July 2, 1960 in South Bend to Rochelle Evard. He was a devoted husband and father. He was a coach of his daughters' little league team, built an ice skating rink for many years for his and the neighborhood kids to enjoy, never missed a sporting or band event for his children, and he was always ready to lend a hand to anyone in need. He was always quick with a joke or smart-aleck comment. Those who knew him well knew that his jokes were a sign of endearment.



Surviving are his beloved wife; two daughters and their husbands, Sandy (Joe) Motyl of Westford, MA and Teri (Bud) McCreary of Edwardsburg. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Andrea Motyl, Ryan Motyl, Eric McCreary, Josh McCreary, and Stephanie (Charlie) Woods, as well as five great-grandchildren. Also preceding him in passing are his parents; an infant brother, William Edward Dolde; his sister, Mary Cenkuch; and his brother, Dan Dolde.



All services will be held at Hope United Methodist Church, 69941 Elkhart Road, Edwardsburg. Family and friends may gather on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. The Service of Remembrance will be officiated by a family friend, Rev. Brenda Gordon (whose home church is Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, Sodus, MI) on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. All may gather one hour prior to the 11:00 a.m. service. Cremation will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Hope United Methodist Church's M&M Fund, P.O. Box 624, Edwardsburg, MI 49112; The Edwardsburg Food Pantry, 24832 US 12, Edwardsburg, MI 49112; or Great Lakes Hospice Foundation, 900 Cooper Street, Jackson, MI 49202, who provided loving care and support to Bill and the family. Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg, MI. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary