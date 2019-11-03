|
Edwin Cash, Jr.
July 18, 1947 - Oct. 14, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Edwin Cash, Jr. was a devoted man to his family. He went to Washington High School and he worked as an area supervisor for 35 years at American Greetings. In 2002, he moved to Arizona and enjoyed the warm weather and spring training games. He enjoyed gardening, hiking, biking, and making people laugh. He was the life of the party. He always took the time to cultivate and nurture others.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Cash, and daughters April Wenglarz, Jill Kurzhal, and Julie Landaw; brother, James Cash; four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Penny Cash (Minor) and parents, Edwin Sr. and June. Any donations can be given to St. Vincent Hospice in his honor: https://give.stvincent.org/donate.
A Celebration of Life will be done in South Bend at Holy Family Church on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Following the Mass at Holy Family Church there will be a reception at the Scottish Rite, 427 N. Main St., South Bend, IN 46601 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019