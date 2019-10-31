|
Edwin “Ed” L.
Dahlstrom, Jr.
Feb. 8, 1945 - Oct. 29, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Edwin L. Dahlstrom, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Edwin was born on February 8, 1945 in Gary, Indiana, to the late Edwin Sr. and Lucia (Baribeau) Dahlstrom. On August 14, 1965 in St. Francis Xavier Church in Lake Station, Indiana, he married Judith Stitts, who survives. Edwin is also survived by three daughters, Amanda Dahlstrom of Phoenix, Arizona, Kimberly Hannon of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Kelly Reey of Newport, Rhode Island; and four grandchildren, Riley and Shea Hannon, and Peyton and Charlotte Reey. Other survivors include two sisters, Mary Anne Rupp and Carol Dahlstrom. Ed adored and loved his wife, children, and grandchildren. He loved gardening, traveling, and cooking. A Catholic Memorial Mass will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Corpus Christi Catholic Church in South Bend, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Edwin's honor. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 31, 2019