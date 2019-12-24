|
|
Edwin L. Kuhns
Nov. 28, 1940 - Dec. 23, 2019
NAPPANEE, IN - Edwin L. Kuhns, age 79, of Nappanee, died unexpectedly of natural causes, at 7:15 am, Monday, December 23, 2019 at his home. He was born November 28, 1940 in Marshall County to Levi M. and Edna (Yoder) Kuhns. On June 3, 1965, he married Lydiann L. Schrock in Lagrange County.
Mr. Kuhns was a lifetime area resident and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving is his wife, Lydiann Kuhns; children, Paul (Katie) Kuhns, Norman (Lena) Kuhns, Alvin (Marilyn) Kuhns, all of Bremen, Ruth (Daniel) Schmucker, Wakarusa, Mary (Mose) Wengerd, Benjamin (Carolyn) Kuhns, both of Nappanee, Lloyd (Dorothy) Kuhns, Bremen, Leon (Eleanor) Kuhns, Nappanee, Laura (Norman) Mullet, Bremen; 48 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Ella Kuhns, Bremen, Lydia Kuhns, Nappanee, Polly Kuhns, Dunnegan, MO; and brother-in-law, Henry Mast. He was preceded in death by brothers, Manasses, Jonas, Omar, Lester Kuhns and sister, Wilma Mast.
Family and friends may call after 2 pm, Tuesday, December 24, 2019 and Wednesday, December 25th at the family residence. Funeral services will be at 9:30 am, Thursday, December 26th at Joseph Helmuth residence, 69207 Beech Rd, Nappanee. Bishop John Troyer and Home Ministry of the Old Order Amish Church will officiate and burial will be in Borkholder Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 24, 2019