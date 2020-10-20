1/1
Edwin L. Wujcikowski
1955 - 2020
Edwin L. Wujcikowski

Aug. 30, 1955 - Oct. 15, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Edwin L. Wujcikowski, 65, passed away at Memorial Hospital on Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was born in South Bend, IN on August 30, 1955 to the late Stanley E. and Pearl I. (Borror) Wujcikowski. On October 26, 1998 he married Patricia Miholick who survives.

Edwin worked for many years at Molding Products. He was a United States Army Veteran and was also a member of the American Legion Post 50. He enjoyed camping.

Along with his wife Pat, Edwin is survived by his two daughters, Stephanie and Jennifer; and his step-sons, John Davis, Richard Davis, and Gary Bickel. He also leaves behind his sister, Bonnie (John) Richardson of South Bend, IN. Edwin was preceded in death by his brother, Steven Wujcikowski.

Graveside services will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery located at 24980 State Road 2, South Bend, IN 46619. Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions in Edwin's memory may be made to Pet Refuge at 4626 Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614. Online condolences can be left for the Wujcikowski family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Graveside service
01:00 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery
