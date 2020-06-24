Edwin Palmer
Nov. 20, 1940 - June 19, 2020
DOWAGIAC, MI - Edwin Charles Palmer, 79, of Dowagiac, MI passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, MI.
Edwin was born on Nov. 20, 1940 in Dearborn, MI to the late Robert and Violet (Simmons) Palmer. He was a 1959 graduate of Dowagiac Union High School and continued his education at Alma College, having earned a tennis scholarship. Edwin was then called to serve his country in the U.S. Navy, stationed on the first nuclear submarine from 1964-1969. On Jan. 31, 1965 he married Linda Lou Krager. Edwin was a member of the VFW in Dowagiac; a staunch member of the Democratic Party; enjoyed playing cards, dancing, skiing, and computer repairing; but most of all he loved his family, especially his two granddaughters, doing and going wherever and whatever they did. He was very much loved and will be greatly missed.
Edwin in survived by his wife, Linda; his children, Brian Palmer and Scott (Sara) Palmer; grandchildren, Taylor and Chloe; and a brother, Alan (Ann Marie) Palmer. He is preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Palmer.
A Memorial Life Celebration service will be held on Sat., June 27, 1:00pm, at Clark Chapel in Dowagiac, with Pastor Justin Shepard officiating. Visitation with the family precedes the service from 11:00am-1:00pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at South Wayne Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Dowagiac Union Public Schools or to the Cass County Council on Aging. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.clarkchapel.com.
