Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Conner-Mayo A.M.E. Church
505 N. Front Street
Dowagiac , IN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Conner-Mayo A.M.E. Church
505 N. Front Street
Dowagiac , IN
View Map
Edwina Crawley Obituary
Edwina Crawley

Sept. 11, 1926 - Feb. 14, 2019

DOWAGIAC, MI - Edwina Crawley, 92, of Dowagiac, passed away on February 14, 2019, at The Timbers of Cass County, Dowagiac.

She was born on September 11, 1926, in Lewisburg, Tennessee, to the late James W. and Lizzie (Scales) McClain.

Many will remember Mrs. Crawley for the many years she served in the Dowagiac Union High School cafeteria and at Lee Memorial Hospital. Edwina, along with James Crawley, Sr. owned and operated Solid Waste Disposal in Dowagiac. She was a faithful member of the Conner-Mayo African Methodist Episcopal Church in Dowagiac, serving in various positions including as a missionary, secretary and treasurer, and as a steward. She was a member of the Mother Vogette Club of Niles. Edwina also volunteered for a host of local organizations.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Lewis Crawley; grandson, Steven Crawley; and all twelve of her siblings.

Edwina is survived by her children, James Jr. (Mary L.) Crawley, Patricia (Robert) Gonder, and Theresa (Robert) Davis; daughter-in-law, Carol Crawley; grandchildren, James Crawley III, Michael Davis, David Gonder (Mya), Taryn Davis Boykin (Christopher), Dionne Gonder-Stanley (Robin Jr.), Andrew Crawley, and Timothy Crawley; eight great-grandchildren, Kyle and Quincy Stanley, Aron and Evan Boykin, and Ethan, Jordan, Justin, and Makenzie Gonder, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service to honor Edwina's life will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, at the Conner-Mayo A.M.E. Church, 505 N. Front Street in Dowagiac at 11:00 a.m. with a time of visitation one hour prior. An interment will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Edwina's memory may do so to Heartland Hospice, 8075 Creekside Dr. #120, Portage, Michigan 49024.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019
