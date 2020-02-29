|
|
Edythe Green
Jan. 18, 1930 - Feb. 26, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Edythe M. Walton
Stormoen Green (Eadie) of Mayflower Rd South Bend passed away at 8:10PM Wednesday February 26, 2020. Edythe was born January 18, 1930 in Niles, MI to Charles H. and Nina B. (Ortman) Walton who preceded her in death. Edythe attended Central High School in South Bend and was a long time member of Keller Park Church where she was the Asst Children's Ministry Director for several years. She worked as a clerk and then Bookkeeper for the former G. L. Perry Variety Store on Western Ave in South Bend before retiring from the Goodwill store on Ireland Rd, South Bend at the age of 79. She was also an in home demonstrator for American Home Toy Company as well as Queen's Way to Fashion, which she truly enjoyed doing.
Being creative, she enjoyed doing several craft projects, traveling, visiting with friends, shopping, adding to her vast collection of angels/bells/hurricane lamps/avon/wind chimes, and spending time with her loved ones. The matriarch of five generations, her family was her pride and joy who she loved unconditionally.
On June 4, 1955 she married Donald Stormoen who passed away Sept. 26, 1969. On August 26, 1976 she married Raymond A. Green who passed away July 9, 1983. She was also preceded in death by daughter Bonnie Stormoen Casper, sister Mary Ellen Cooley, brothers Harold, Gerald, Charles, Edward, Donald (Bill), and Dale Walton, grandson Edward Mroz, great great granddaughter Alana Ford Lawson, great great grandson Chayse Loutzenhiser, sons-in-law David (Mannie) Yeskey, Walt Benway, Gary Thorpe, Don Casper, and Gene Tafelski, and her beloved Boston Terrier Buddy.
She is survived by 5 daughters Carol Yeskey, Cheryl Benway, Pamela Thorpe, Charlotte Derickson (Darrell) all of South Bend and Brenda Tafelski of Floral City, FL; 3 sons Dennis Stormoen Sr (Stephanie) and Robert Hudson of South Bend and Charles Stormoen of Indianapolis, granddaughter Jolynn Ford (James) of South Bend whom she raised and great granddaughter whom she also raised Katalina Radtke (Richard) of South Bend, “adopted sister friend”, LaDonna Hemminger (Tommy) of Niles, MI, “adopted” daughters Lynn Criggley of New Carlisle, and Cathy Majors Barnes of Mishawaka, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren, niece Kimberly Walton of South Bend, several nieces and nephews, and her faithful canine Iggy and calico cat, Cali. She was “Mom” to all her children's friends.
Though seemingly quiet and shy, she was a great conversationalist and quickly made friends with everyone. A strong-willed woman with a big heart and immense pride; Edythe was loved, admired and respected by those who knew her and she will be greatly missed. She raised 9 children of her own as well as two grandchildren in addition to having a hand in helping to raise several of her other grandchildren. The family would like to thank Heart2Heart Hospice, Home Care Givers South Bend, and Real Services South Bend, Amber, Jenny, Megan, Tracy, Stacy, Jerica, her caregivers Sherry Benway, Pam Thorpe, and Michelle Paparis, neighbor Chrissy Clark who provided assistance and yard beautification and all others who assisted when able.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 N. Michigan Street, Lakeville, IN. Pastor Ryan Yazel will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, March 2nd, and from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Edythe may be donated to the Keller Park Missionary Church, 1003 W. Bryan Street, South Bend, IN 46616 or to Heart to Heart Hospice, 620 W. Edison Rd., Unit 122, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 29, 2020