Eileen Bennett



Feb. 29, 1952 - July 9, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Eileen Marie (Johnson) Bennett, 67, a life-long resident of Mishawaka, went to be with her Heavenly Father and Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.



Eileen was born February 29, 1952 in Mishawaka, a daughter of the late Alfred and Lois (Walker) Johnson. She was a 1970 graduate of Mishawaka High School.



Eileen married John Leroy Bennett on May 12, 1973 and the couple made Mishawaka their home.



Eileen was employed for 34 years with Martin's Supermarkets and 5 years with Cira's Supermarket. She was a long-time active member of First United Methodist Church in Mishawaka where she taught Sunday School and had many wonderful friends. She has been a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader. She greatly enjoyed her Yoga classes and was especially fond of her dogs.



Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, John; and by her sisters, Marjorie Johnson, Barbara Johnson-Beck, and Carol Holley.



Eileen is survived by her three children, Jeremy (Monica Anne Smith) Bennett, Ruby (Corey) Williams, and Johnny (Nicola Rodriguez) Bennett all of Mishawaka; three grandchildren, Jonathon (Kimberly) Bennett, Skylar Williams, and Corey Williams, Jr.; one great-grandchild, Ethan; her dear boyfriend, Mike Wolf; and other family members whom she loved in the Johnson and Bennett families.



Visitation will be from 3-7 pm Friday, July 12, in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka, and from 10-11 am Saturday in church.



Services honoring the life and faith of Eileen Bennett will be 11 am Saturday, July 13, in First United Methodist Church, 201 E. 3rd Street, Mishawaka, with Pastor Rick Taylor officiating. Cremation will follow with burial at a later date in Fairview Cemetery.



Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church for their Susie Beiger Trust.



An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 11, 2019