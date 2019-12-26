|
|
Eileen F. Toepke
May 28, 1929 - Dec. 22, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - This will be the first Christmas for as long as any of us can remember without “Grandma.” Late Sunday evening, December 22, she went home to join “Grandpa” and be with the Lord.
Eileen Bruksch was born in Chicago, IL on May 28, 1929, to Florence Elsie (Langfeld) Bruksch and Elmer R. Bruksch, the younger sister of Elmer R. Bruksch.
Eileen grew up in Chicago and attended Lake View High School, graduating in May, 1947. She met the love of her life, Otto Toepke in Chicago when Otto returned home from military service in 1948. They were married in Chicago on July 5, 1950. Shortly after they were married, Otto was called to active military service and they moved to Sacramento, CA. They returned to Chicago at the end of his tour of duty in 1954. They celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary earlier this year, shortly before Otto passed on August 3, 2019.
Their marriage resulted in a family of two daughters, Susan Florence (Russ) Garrison (of Palatine, IL) and Denise Martha (Peter) Trybula (of Granger, IN), both of whom survive their parents; four grandchildren, Adam Garrison, Elizabeth Trybula, Austin Trybula (Laura), and Gregory Trybula; and three great-grandchildren, Braydon Trybula, Liam Trybula and Haylee Trybula. We all received the love that Grandma had for her family and will miss her dearly.
Otto and Eileen owned and operated Toepke's Bakery in Franklin Park, IL for several decades until they sold it in 1980. Otto baked and Eileen ran the store. When they sold the bakery, Eileen became the receptionist at Semblex in Elmhurst, IL, where she worked until retiring. During those years, they were members of Irving Park Baptist Church and later First Baptist Church of Park Ridge.
They then moved to the South Bend/ Mishawaka area in 1998, living in the Woodsedge subdivision in Granger, IN and becoming members at Grace Baptist Church of Granger. Eileen worked at the Imagine That! store on Main Street in Mishawaka. In 2016, they sold their home and moved to the Primrose Retirement Community in Mishawaka. Shortly after Otto passed away earlier this year, Eileen moved from Primrose to Healthwin in South Bend.
Our family is thankful for the loving care that Eileen received at both Primrose and Healthwin, from both their staffs and from helpers through Senior 1 Care. The care and support that Eileen received from the Center for Hospice Care over a number of months was also a great blessing to our family. In lieu of flowers, our family respectfully asks that you consider a gift to the Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN, 46545 to support the good work of the Center for Hospice Care.
Friends are invited to visit with our family from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27th at the Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North located at 17033 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. A memorial service to commemorate Eileen's life and home-going will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Welsheimer Funeral Home on the following day, December 28th, followed by a grave-side service at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park (375 W Cleveland Rd, Granger, IN). Please note that all times are Eastern time.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 26, 2019