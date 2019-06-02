Home

August 18, 1939 - May 28, 2019

GRANGER, IN - Eileen J. Bateman, 79, passed away peacefully May 28, 2019.

Born August 18, 1939 in Gary, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Sr. and Ruth Jennings Bateman.

Left to cherish her memory are: brothers, Dr. Kenneth, Jr. & wife Dianne, and Edwin Bateman; nieces, Dawn Bateman and Christina Dauphanis; nephews, Keith & wife Beverly, and Randy Bateman; Jackie Lowrance, who was like a sister to Eileen; and five greatnieces & nephews.

Eileen spent most of her life in the field of education and retired from the Department of Defense. She will be dearly missed.

A Memorial Service will be held June 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the South Bend First Church of the Nazarene.

To send condolences, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 2, 2019
