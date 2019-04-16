Eileen Marie



(Paganelli) Kelsey



Jan. 4, 1935 - April 11, 2019



GRANVILLE, IL - Eileen Marie (Paganelli) Kelsey, 84, was called home on April 11, 2019. She passed away peacefully at her son's home in Granville with her family by her side. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. TODAY, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in the Helmer-Shields Funeral Home in Granville, Illinois. Father Robert Spillman will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services in the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded after the services.



Eileen was born January 4, 1935 to Elvio and Nerina (Bernardi) Paganelli. She married Raymond Kelsey Nov. 29, 1952 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Granville, IL.



Eileen graduated from Hopkins High School in Granville, IL. She loved gardening and visits with her family.



Eileen volunteered at Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph Co. in South Bend, IN, The Granger Food Pantry, and St. Joseph Memorial Hospital.



Eileen made her home in Indiana for over 50 years before returning to Granville in 2017.



Eileen is survived by six children: Mike (Julie) Kelsey of Granville, Kathy (Terry) Eisenhour of Munford, TN, Karen (Jim) Campbell of Montgomery, TX, Bob (Janet) Kelsey of Elkhart, IN, Tom (Donna) Kelsey of Thompson, GA, and Brian (Peggy Mechaelsen) Kelsey of Granville, IL, 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and her sister, Anita Gardner of Peru, IL. Eileen was preceded in death by her husband Raymond and her parents.



Memorials may be directed to Habitat for Humanity in St. Joseph Co. (South Bend, IN) or the Granger Food Pantry. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 16, 2019