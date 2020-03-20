|
|
Eileen Veronica
Clingerman
Nov. 26, 1946 - March 17, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Eileen V. Clingerman, 73, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Eileen was born November 26, 1946 in South Bend to Stanley and Irene (Thomas) Wruble, Sr. Eileen was preceded in death by her father; a daughter, Veronica Adams; and a brother, Steven Wruble.
On November 22, 1975 Eileen married Dale Clingerman; he survives along with their daughters, Jennifer (Abdo) Mokhtar and Suzette (Amir) Sadr; grandchildren, Robert Jones, Ryan Jones, Adam Jones, Gabriel Sadr, Isla Sadr, and Lina Sadr; great-granddaughters, Skyler and Riley Jones; sister, Lynda (Frank) Lanko; brothers, Stanley (Cathleen) Wruble, II and Frank (Kit) Wruble; and sister-in-law, Diane Wruble.
Eileen was an avid reader; she enjoyed crafts, painting, and arts. Eileen enjoyed watching birds, and was very much an animal lover. Most of all, Eileen loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She lived for her family.
Visitation for Eileen will be 10:00am to 11:00am Saturday, March 21, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., with a Funeral Service to begin at 11:00am in the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 20, 2020